drive in music festival

Canada is getting its first drive-in music festival just outside Toronto

Concerts in Toronto are cancelled for the foreseable future, but a local band has managed to bypass that by throwing a show at a drive-in theatre. 

Indie rock band July Talk just announced new show dates on August 12 and 13, where they'll premiere new music (which adhering to social distancing protocols). 

The location of Live At A Drive-In, which is the city's first drive-in concert to-date, has yet to be announced, but we know it won't be in Toronto since the city's closest drive-in, The Docks, has been closed since 2018. 

Concert-goers will be able to listen to the band perform their 90-minute set, broadcast onto their car radio, with different camera angles feeding into the drive-in screens. 

There's no ticket info yet, but there is a save the date website for you to keep ahead of the news.

Matt K

