This is what Toronto is listening to on the TTC

Travelling on the TTC can be a bore. You get onto the train and search for a relatively clean seat. You definitely avoid the one that looks wet.

You maybe find a good seat in your preferred spot and if you're like much of Toronto, you put your headphones on.

So what do people listen to on the TTC? I took a purposeful trip on subway recently to find out. Here is what I discovered.

Kieran Ezekiel

Meet Kieran Ezekiel. She was spotted listening to fall over by Banks. She swoons over Banks, describing her as "a talented artist with an insane library of music that is really emotionally connective."

Quick facts:

Banks was recommended to her a few weeks ago by a friend and co-worker after she mentioned she was looking for new electronic and alternative pop type music.

On most days she listens to heavy metal and electronic music, her favourite genres.

Music accompanies Ezekiel on all her trips on the TTC.

"The only time that I'm in public and not listening to music is if I'm with friends. I get really anxious in public spaces and I find that music really calms me down and helps centre me."

Ezekiel says having headphones lessens the likelihood of being approached by the creeps of the TTC.

Amanda Barbosa

Amanda Barbosa is a musician. For her, music is life. While waiting for her next train, Barbosa momentarily ditches music to catch up on one of her favourite YouTube channels. I caught Barbosa watching a "day in the life" video, one of her cherished genres.

Quick facts:

When travelling on the train Barbosa gravitates to Cat and the Queen and Coldplay.

She doesn't have a favourite genre of music. Barbosa listens to everything.

For Barbosa, TTC rides are opportunities to listen to entire albums .

"I'm a musician, [music] is my life," she says.

Sam Sosnowski

Sam Sosnowski's sleek oversized headphones caught my eye. She was listening to a playlist for a show. The One Direction song currently playing veered from her true interests, R&B, rock, and indie.

Quick facts:

Sosnowski likes to stay busy. Listening to music favourably occupies her mind.

Her favourite band is Half Moon Run from Montreal.

She is a musician by trade, a pianist and vocalist, who occasionally does some work on the synthesizer.

Luke Hovius

I found Luke Hovius listening to Dunc'd On, an analytical basketball podcast. While he loves podcasts, Hovius has a distinct music related morning ritual.

Quick facts: