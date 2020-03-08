This is what Toronto is listening to on the TTC
Travelling on the TTC can be a bore. You get onto the train and search for a relatively clean seat. You definitely avoid the one that looks wet.
You maybe find a good seat in your preferred spot and if you're like much of Toronto, you put your headphones on.
So what do people listen to on the TTC? I took a purposeful trip on subway recently to find out. Here is what I discovered.
Meet Kieran Ezekiel. She was spotted listening to fall over by Banks. She swoons over Banks, describing her as "a talented artist with an insane library of music that is really emotionally connective."
"The only time that I'm in public and not listening to music is if I'm with friends. I get really anxious in public spaces and I find that music really calms me down and helps centre me."
Ezekiel says having headphones lessens the likelihood of being approached by the creeps of the TTC.
Amanda Barbosa is a musician. For her, music is life. While waiting for her next train, Barbosa momentarily ditches music to catch up on one of her favourite YouTube channels. I caught Barbosa watching a "day in the life" video, one of her cherished genres.
"I'm a musician, [music] is my life," she says.
Sam Sosnowski's sleek oversized headphones caught my eye. She was listening to a playlist for a show. The One Direction song currently playing veered from her true interests, R&B, rock, and indie.
I found Luke Hovius listening to Dunc'd On, an analytical basketball podcast. While he loves podcasts, Hovius has a distinct music related morning ritual.
