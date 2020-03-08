Music
Fadzaiishe Ziramba
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
music TTC

This is what Toronto is listening to on the TTC

Music
Fadzaiishe Ziramba
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Travelling on the TTC can be a bore. You get onto the train and search for a relatively clean seat. You definitely avoid the one that looks wet.

You maybe find a good seat in your preferred spot and if you're like much of Toronto, you put your headphones on. 

So what do people listen to on the TTC? I took a purposeful trip on subway recently to find out. Here is what I discovered. 

music TTC

Kieran Ezekiel was photographed at Coxwell station.

Kieran Ezekiel

Meet Kieran Ezekiel. She was spotted listening to fall over by Banks. She swoons over Banks, describing her as "a talented artist with an insane library of music that is really emotionally connective."

Quick facts:
  • Banks was recommended to her a few weeks ago by a friend and co-worker after she mentioned she was looking for new electronic  and alternative pop type music. 
  • On most days she listens to heavy metal and electronic music, her favourite genres. 
  • Music accompanies Ezekiel on all her trips on the TTC. 

"The only time that I'm in public and not listening to music is if I'm with friends. I get really anxious in public spaces and I find that music really calms me down and helps centre me." 

Ezekiel says having headphones lessens the likelihood of being approached by the creeps of the TTC. 

music TTC

Amanda Barbosa was photographed at Yonge and Bloor station. 

Amanda Barbosa

Amanda Barbosa is a musician. For her, music is life. While waiting for her next train, Barbosa momentarily ditches music to catch up on one of her favourite YouTube channels. I caught Barbosa watching a "day in the life" video, one of her cherished genres. 

Quick facts:
  • When travelling on the train Barbosa gravitates to Cat and the Queen and Coldplay.
  • She doesn't have a favourite genre of music. Barbosa listens to everything.
  • For Barbosa, TTC rides are opportunities to listen to entire albums . 

"I'm a musician, [music] is my life," she says. 

Sam Sosnowski was photographed enroute to Dundas station. 

Sam Sosnowski

Sam Sosnowski's sleek oversized headphones caught my eye. She was listening to a playlist for a show. The One Direction song currently playing veered from her true interests, R&B, rock, and indie. 

Quick facts:
  • Sosnowski likes to stay busy. Listening to music favourably occupies her mind. 
  • Her favourite band is Half Moon Run from Montreal.
  • She is a musician by trade, a pianist and vocalist, who occasionally does some work on the synthesizer. 

music TTC

Luke Hovius loves his basketball podcasts. 

Luke Hovius

I found Luke Hovius listening to Dunc'd On, an analytical basketball podcast. While he loves podcasts, Hovius has a distinct music related morning ritual.

Quick facts:
Photos by

@fadzithestoryteller

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

This is what Toronto is listening to on the TTC

21 big ticket concerts in Toronto this summer

Toronto music institution Hugh's Room Live is shutting down again because of rent

Lady Gaga is coming to Toronto this summer with her Chromatica Ball tour

Toronto's historic El Mocambo opens its doors for the first time in years

Toronto pub known for its support of local bands is closing after 10 years

10 must-see concerts in Toronto this March

Toronto's favourite music store is expanding with a huge new location