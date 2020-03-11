Music
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto jazz festival 2020

Legends Smokey Robinson and David Crosby to headline Toronto Jazz Festival

The Toronto Jazz Festival is back this summer with an incredible lineup, and it features music icons including Smokey Robinson, David Crosby, The Roots, Herbie Hancock and more. 

The festival is set to run in the city from June 18 to 28 and tickets go on sale today, so you can now reserve your spot to catch one of these music legends live in show. 

Robinson, a Motown legend who was once dubbed "America’s greatest living poet" by Bob Dylan, will play at Meridian Hall on June 22. 

Crosby will perform at The Danforth Music Hall on June 18, The Roots and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will play a special show on June 27 at Budweiser Stage and Hancock will play a post-festival performance at Meridian Hall on September 3. 

Other artists heading to Toronto to play the annual Jazz Festival include Gregory Porter, Femi KutiJohn Scofield, Dave HollandMarc JordanBarbra LicaMichael Kaeshammer and more.

And though many concerts, festivals and conferences have already been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Toronto Jazz Festival isn't giving up just yet. 

"Public safety is of the utmost priority for the TD Toronto Jazz Festival and we are incredibly sensitive to the potential concern of large public gatherings," they said in a statement. 

"We will continue to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 on an on-going basis. We are in constant communication with government officials and actively engaging with our partners, venues and musicians to ensure that we can provide a safe festival this June. We will announce our outdoor programming in the coming months as appropriate."

