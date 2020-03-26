Online guitar, piano and other music lessons you can take in Toronto right now

Online guitar, piano and other music lessons in Toronto give you the opportunity to keep your skills sharp while respecting social distancing measures. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the city's music schools are using online platforms to offer instruction from wherever you are.

Here are some options for where you can take online music lessons in Toronto.

Music lessons for people of all ages are available through video conferencing at this North Toronto music school.

The music school servicing the Upper Beaches has already begun uploading instructional videos to its YouTube channel.

This west-side music school is turning to hosting live events on its Facebook where folks can easily tune in and learn an instrument.

Customized music lessons are available online from the music school's many certified teachers.

Typically specializing in private at-home sessions, Featherstone is now offering online lessons for piano, voice and guitar.

Normally specializing in at-home private and group lessons, J with a K Music School has already made the switch to using Skype until further notice.

While the North York store has switched to by-appointment only, students can sign up for online lessons using Skype.

One of the city's oldest music schools has already made the move to provide online music lessons for all ages.

This long-time Toronto music store already has moved to online video lessons.

Music teachers specializing in a range of instruments are all equipped to teach online and the music school in Leslieville had already made the switch.

Programming for children is in the process of being generated as Rainbow Songs looks to live stream sing-a-longs on its YouTube channel and on Instagram.

Red House has started offering online lessons to children and adults using online platforms like Zoom, Skype, FaceTime and Facebook Messenger.

One of Canada's most prestigious music schools has already suspended in-person lessons and moved them online.

This music school will connect you with an instructor for a virtual lessons on whichever online platform you prefer.

Anyone in Toronto can now sign up for this Etobicoke music school's lessons as they begin the process of putting them online.

Learn piano or flute online with the help of seasoned instructors at the North York music school.

While it's not based in Toronto, we'd be remiss not to mention the popular online guitar lessons offered by Fender.