Veld releases its 2020 lineup

The highly anticipated VELD Music Festival is returning to Toronto for the ninth year in a row, and phase one of the lineup was just announced.

The festival — which will take place at Downsview Park on August 1 and 2 — will feature several major artists including Armin van Buuren, Illenium, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, DaBaby, Tyga and more.

Other artists set to play the festival will also be announced soon.

▽ Phase One of the #Veld2020 Lineup ▽



Featuring @arminvanbuuren @ILLENIUMMUSIC @marshmellomusic @MartinGarrix + @DaBabyDaBaby @Tyga & more!



Pre-sale is happening this Thurs Feb 20 at 10AM - Sign up for our newsletter at https://t.co/v7mRcKkEZR to get first access to tickets pic.twitter.com/PbQGNSqYUZ — Veld Music Festival (@VELDFest) February 18, 2020

Presale tickets for the event will be available on February 20 at 10 a.m., while general ticket sales start on February 21 at 10 a.m.

Music lovers can also sign up for the VELD newsletter to get first access to tickets.

"We take great pride in producing an event of this scale on Canadian soil," Music Director of INK Entertainment Talal Farisi said in a statement.

"VELD is on an international level, attracting talent and fans from around the world, while providing local music lovers an opportunity to experience a festival of this magnitude in their hometown."