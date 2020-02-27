Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
salty dog toronto

Toronto pub known for its support of local bands is closing after 10 years

Blues fans might get the blues when they hear a bar and grill that hosted popular jam nights is closing soon. 

The Salty Dog Bar and Grill took to social media to announce they'd be shutting their doors for good at the end of this month after a decade in business. Despite long years of operation, the announcement itself kept things brief.

One of the organizers of the beloved Friday Night Blues Jam eschewed brevity when it came to his own farewell post, thanking the Salty Dog for its lengthy run as a reliable venue.

The official last day for the Salty Dog will be March 1, but before that there'll be one last Blues Jam on February 28, a leap year afternoon show, and finally a jazz matinee Sunday.

