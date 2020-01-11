Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto piano staircase

Toronto has a piano staircase and it actually works

Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You've seen the giant piano in Big (and in fact, at Toronto's FAO Schwarz) but what about a functioning piano staircase?

Metro Hall has become home to one. You'd think a staircase that makes sounds would inspire a ton of social media activity, but the main indication they exist seems to lie in a few Facebook posts.

The stairs are located underneath King Street in the concourse that connects Roy Thomson Hall and Metro Hall, where there's also a Starbucks and a Rexall. 

Text at the top of the stairs indicates that "A Little Rhythm In Your Step" has been brought to us by Oxford. Nearby signage points out "The Keys to Wellness" like taking the stairs and listening to music to contribute to overall health.

Lead photo by

Lauren O'Neil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto has a piano staircase and it actually works

There's a new according guy playing Despacito on the TTC

Coachella lineup thrills Toronto music fans

Fans are speculating that Camila Cabello is recording in Toronto

Snowy photos show Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello strolling around Toronto

Drake admits to being drunk during his iconic Raptors victory speech

The top 50 live music venues in Toronto

Drake removed Chair Girl from his new video and now her lawyer is upset