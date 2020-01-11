Toronto has a piano staircase and it actually works

You've seen the giant piano in Big (and in fact, at Toronto's FAO Schwarz) but what about a functioning piano staircase?

Metro Hall has become home to one. You'd think a staircase that makes sounds would inspire a ton of social media activity, but the main indication they exist seems to lie in a few Facebook posts.

Whoa! Toronto has a piano staircase that actually works in the PATH near Roy Thomson Hall 🎶 #Toronto pic.twitter.com/HaLmtqN2OS — blogTO (@blogTO) January 10, 2020

The stairs are located underneath King Street in the concourse that connects Roy Thomson Hall and Metro Hall, where there's also a Starbucks and a Rexall.

Text at the top of the stairs indicates that "A Little Rhythm In Your Step" has been brought to us by Oxford. Nearby signage points out "The Keys to Wellness" like taking the stairs and listening to music to contribute to overall health.