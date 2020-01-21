Nickelback is coming to Toronto on their upcoming summer tour

Toronto is definitely the place to be when it comes to summer concerts , and now you can add Nickelback to your list of must-see bands.

The Canadian rock band announced their All The Right Reasons 2020 summer tour earlier today, and the list of tour dates only includes one Canadian stop.

Nickelback will be performing in Toronto at Budweiser Stage on July 8.

The tour is in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the band's hit album All The Right Reasons, which they'll be performing in its entirety.

15 years ago we released All The Right Reasons. It’s about time we celebrate. All The Right Reasons Tour. Playing the album from cover to cover and more. Featuring our friends @STPBand, @TheTylerBryant and @Switchfoot. Tickets on sale 1/23. https://t.co/C8SFhg2jmC #ATRR15 pic.twitter.com/PuYJWaLZzN — Nickelback (@Nickelback) January 21, 2020

That includes the seven radio singles off the album such as Photograph, Rockstar, Far Away, If Everyone Cared, and Savin' Me.

During several of their tour stops, including Toronto, Nickelback will be accompanied by special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale to the public on Thursday, January 23rd, but Nickelback Fan Club members can get early access to tickets and VIP Packages in their exclusive member presale that begins tomorrow.