Music
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
nickelback tour

Nickelback is coming to Toronto on their upcoming summer tour

Music
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is definitely the place to be when it comes to summer concerts , and now you can add Nickelback to your list of must-see bands. 

The Canadian rock band announced their All The Right Reasons 2020 summer tour earlier today, and the list of tour dates only includes one Canadian stop. 

Nickelback will be performing in Toronto at Budweiser Stage on July 8.

The tour is in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the band's hit album All The Right Reasons, which they'll be performing in its entirety. 

That includes the seven radio singles off the album such as Photograph, RockstarFar AwayIf Everyone Cared, and Savin' Me.

During several of their tour stops, including Toronto, Nickelback will be accompanied by special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale to the public on Thursday, January 23rd, but Nickelback Fan Club members can get early access to tickets and VIP Packages in their exclusive member presale that begins tomorrow. 

Lead photo by

Nickelback

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Giant women in thongs terrorize Toronto in PartyNextDoor's new music video

Nickelback is coming to Toronto on their upcoming summer tour

BTS is coming back to Toronto on their new world tour

Bon Jovi is stopping in Toronto on his 2020 tour but without Bryan Adams

Toronto has a piano staircase and it actually works

There's a new accordion guy playing Despacito on the TTC

Coachella lineup thrills Toronto music fans

Fans are speculating that Camila Cabello is recording in Toronto