There's a new according guy playing Despacito on the TTC

A video posted to Reddit shows there may be a new Despacito accordion player gracing, or annoying (depending on how you see it), TTC subway riders.

The video posted to Reddit on Thursday shows a man playing an accordion with an apparent backing track playing. The person who posted the video said the accordion player was spotted on Line 2.

Some people are saying the man in the video isn't actually playing the accordion and call him a "scammer," while others have commented that he is indeed playing and also using a backing track.

Back in 2018, two men became known as the TTC accordion players and were constantly spotted on different subway lines playing the 2017 hit song Despactio.

Had a surprise visit from the #Toronto #despacito accordion guys on our subway ride today! pic.twitter.com/aPTEwh9wFL — Andru Valpy (@AimlessAndru) May 12, 2018

The duo had admirers, but also a lot of haters. The TTC itself happened to be one of those "haters," which may have been detrimental to their career as pop-up transit performers.

BREAKING: Despacito Accordion Guy has been nabbed again by the #TTC at Spadina Station. pic.twitter.com/YPGpXwIUua — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 7, 2018

Amusing as the situation may be to some, playing an accordion on the subway is actually against TTC bylaws.

"To be clear, the TTC is a big supporter of local musical talent done right," said Stuart Green, TTC spokesperson, back in 2018.

"Aspiring Weird Als and other musicians must restrict their public transit performances to the authorized subway musicians program, Underground Sounds."

The two original Despacito accordion players had been issued a number of fines and two summonses compelling them to appear before a justice of the peace.

Perhaps this should serve as a fair warning to the new aspiring Despacito man?