Toronto is getting a karaoke league

It's time to perfect your rendition of I Want It That Way, Toronto, because the city is getting a karaoke league.

United Karaoke is a U.S.-based company operating karaoke leagues in multiple American cities, but now they're coming to Toronto for their first international expansion.

The TO Karaoke League will operate out of Amsterdam Bicycle Club starting February 19, but they'll be hosting a few open karaoke nights to familiarize the community with their venue and style.

The competition is sure to be steep come February — so if you're looking to be crowned the karaoke monarch, here's what you need to know.

One karaoke league division is comprised of six teams that compete in three rounds weekly for a ten-week period.

The first two rounds consist of solo performances, while the third will feature two group performances.

"Themes are announced in advance and each team has two soloists and two group numbers each night. People prepare these in advance so it can get very theatrical. This gives a chance for people with varying talents to be competitive," according to league manager of T.O. Karaoke Billie Akman.

Participants are free to sign up with an already-formed team of four to eight people, or you can register solo and they'll assign you to a team.

It costs $85 to register, but team captains can get discounts as they recruit people to join.

For every new league recruit, you'll get 20 percent off your registration. With five new recruits, your registration is free.

Space is limited and teams are first come, first serve.

And how does a team win, you ask? Winners will be crowned based on audience votes submitted through smartphones.

"The two top teams go on to the finale in the last week of the 10 week (full season) where local celeb judges help choose the winners," Akman said.

"The prize is usually something from the venue. Not unlike the prize of winning a trivia competition at a bar. Bragging rights [are] also up for grabs."

Registration for the league is now open, so don't forget to sign up for the team-based karaoke league and show off those pipes.