Music
Mira Miller
Posted 49 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
beastie boys holiday video toronto

Toronto family's Beastie Boys holiday tribute video goes viral

Music
Mira Miller
Posted 49 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's that special time of year when families get together to practice all their annual holiday traditions like taking photos for Christmas cards or decorating a tree. 

But one Toronto family took their holiday tradition to the next level.

Angela Young decided to do a Beastie Boys-themed holiday card with her two kids this year, and she posted an adorable photo of the trio on Instagram two days go. 

"Finally getting into the holiday spirit this week and hope you are too!" she wrote. "For this year’s card theme, we channeled the ultimate trio #thebeastieboys and one of my all-time favourite music videos, 'Intergalactic' for inspiration."

The resulting photo is incredibly cute as is, but the fact that it's accompanied by a music video is even better. 

"Surprise! We did a video with this year’s holiday card!" Young wrote when she shared the video on Instagram. "Getting those work suits in child size was a lot harder than you’d think."

Young also shared the video on YouTube, and it's been viewed 58,620 times since yesterday. 

The adorable video was shot in Toronto's underground PATH system, Union Station and the TTC.

It features clips of Young and her two children dancing throughout downtown Toronto, expertly edited to create the perfect holiday music video.

"Inspired by the 20th anniversary of the Beastie Boys' 'Intergalactic' music video release," Young wrote on YouTube. "Lilah, Levi & Angela hope your holidays are out of this world!"

Lead photo by

Angela Young

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto family's Beastie Boys holiday tribute video goes viral

The 15 most anticipated Toronto concerts in 2020

Drake surprised fans at a Toronto concert last night

Celine Dion spotted with Toronto Raptor wearing a huge championship ring

Toronto fans encounter chaos as they flock to buy Alanis Morissette presale tickets

This is what happened at the Celine Dion concert in Toronto

Toronto is getting a karaoke league

Drake visited his childhood home in Toronto and took photos