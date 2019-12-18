Toronto family's Beastie Boys holiday tribute video goes viral

It's that special time of year when families get together to practice all their annual holiday traditions like taking photos for Christmas cards or decorating a tree.

But one Toronto family took their holiday tradition to the next level.

Angela Young decided to do a Beastie Boys-themed holiday card with her two kids this year, and she posted an adorable photo of the trio on Instagram two days go.

"Finally getting into the holiday spirit this week and hope you are too!" she wrote. "For this year’s card theme, we channeled the ultimate trio #thebeastieboys and one of my all-time favourite music videos, 'Intergalactic' for inspiration."

The resulting photo is incredibly cute as is, but the fact that it's accompanied by a music video is even better.

"Surprise! We did a video with this year’s holiday card!" Young wrote when she shared the video on Instagram. "Getting those work suits in child size was a lot harder than you’d think."

This Toronto family's Beastie Boys tribute video for the holidays is everything - 📹 Angela Young https://t.co/6PQ6b5YVLb #Toronto #BeastieBoys pic.twitter.com/FxfS6CutNn — blogTO (@blogTO) December 18, 2019

Young also shared the video on YouTube, and it's been viewed 58,620 times since yesterday.

The adorable video was shot in Toronto's underground PATH system, Union Station and the TTC.

It features clips of Young and her two children dancing throughout downtown Toronto, expertly edited to create the perfect holiday music video.

"Inspired by the 20th anniversary of the Beastie Boys' 'Intergalactic' music video release," Young wrote on YouTube. "Lilah, Levi & Angela hope your holidays are out of this world!"