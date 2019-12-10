This is what happened at the Celine Dion concert in Toronto

Fans are raving about Celine Dion's concert in Toronto last night, for which she pulled out all the stops: her signature powerhouse voice, some obnoxiously giant sleeves and more than 100 flying drones.

The endearingly eccentric 51-year-old Quebec singer — recently named the 33rd best musical artist of all-time by Billboard — took over the Scotiabank Arena for her Courage world tour, which marks the first time she's toured around North America in a decade following her long-standing Las Vegas residency.

"I just saw Celine Dion tonight", I repeat to myself over and over again. My life feels complete. Watching videos back and crying all over again. Music is magical. It moves me deeply. Thank you @celinedion. Your Toronto show was everything I could've asked for and more ❤️💯 — Crystal Brittany🏒🐙🍂 (@CrystalxClarity) December 10, 2019

The two-hour show featured a mix of old and new hits, such as Beauty and the Beast, the eponymous Courage and, of course, My Heart Will Go On. She also threw in a couple of covers of famous numbers by other artists.

Dion was as showstopping as ever, with a number of costume changes and her characteristically playful, candid banter peppered in between.

Her backup band rocked too, and the performance had even the in-house videographers dancing along.

The climax of the night may have been her encore performance, for which the superstar donned a dramatic white tule gown and sang among a pack of more than 100 choreographed, illuminated drones.

The year is 2019. Celine Dion ends her Toronto concert by releasing a flock of drones into the air. pic.twitter.com/ixWDsBKDSk — Mackay Taggart (@mackaytaggart) December 10, 2019

Celine also gave a pretty cool shoutout to the Raps during the show, saying she was happy to be in "the city of the world champions, the Toronto Raptors."

Celine Dion is performing in Toronto tonight at the Scotiabank Arena 🎶 #Toronto #CelineDion pic.twitter.com/ZfKBGyGOw1 — blogTO (@blogTO) December 10, 2019

Dion will return to the same venue tonight at 7:30 for the second and final Toronto date of the tour.

Tickets are still available and aren't exactly going for cheap — but based on last night's performance and the Canadian icon's reputation, the high price tag might be worth it.