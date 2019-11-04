Music
Olivia Levesque
Posted 10 hours ago
drake weston memorial

Drake gets invite from former elementary school for 100th year celebration

Everyone knows the love between Drake and Toronto is mutual. The rapper often boasts about his Toronto roots on the global entertainment stage, whether it’s through his devotion for the Raptors or simply through his music.

While the rapper has ties to many corners of the city, some of his original roots lie in Weston, a west end neighbourhood in Toronto.

Those original roots were unearthed just last week when a teacher from Weston Memorial Junior Public School took to Twitter to invite Drake to the school’s one hundredth anniversary celebration.

Drake and his family ultimately moved from Weston, but the rapper still acknowledges Weston as part of his Toronto stomping grounds. His song Weston Road Flows, from his 2016 album Views, is just one example of his likeness to the west end neighbourhood.

The invitational tweet hasn't garnered much attention, but the school still seems hopeful that he might consider their celebration in June.

Weston Memorial

