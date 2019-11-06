Arkells clap back at Doug Ford after comments about Hamilton

The Arkells have become a favourite band for many, both nationally and globally, and even through their rising popularity the group has always stayed true to their Hamilton roots.

This was only made more clear yesterday when the band took to Twitter to clap back at Premier Doug Ford over a comment he made about the economic state of Hamilton.

Some might say the fortune of rust belt cities has something to do with globalization, and private businesses abandoning their workers for cheaper labour. But sure, let’s blame it on socialists. https://t.co/bMtcvit6kM — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) November 5, 2019

During yesterday's legislative session at Queen’s Park, Premier Ford said “Hamilton has been ignored. It has been run by the NDP, the socialists, who destroyed the city for years.”

The Arkells proving yet again just how great they are. https://t.co/KldrsTo1uo — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) November 5, 2019

The Arkells tweeted a response that offered a slightly different perspective on who's responsible for the "fortune"of the Rust Belt.

Ah, The People's Champ at it again. https://t.co/29k1yyGtrz — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) June 4, 2018

Their response received praise for sticking up for The Hammer, which included a response from provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath.

This isn't the first time the band has gotten political. Their songs "People's Champ"and "Relentless" off their latest album Rally Cry, are just a few examples of where their political musings meet their music.