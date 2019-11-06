Music
Olivia Levesque
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hamilton doug ford

Arkells clap back at Doug Ford after comments about Hamilton

Music
Olivia Levesque
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Arkells have become a favourite band for many, both nationally and globally, and even through their rising popularity the group has always stayed true to their Hamilton roots.

This was only made more clear yesterday when the band took to Twitter to clap back at Premier Doug Ford over a comment he made about the economic state of Hamilton. 

During yesterday's legislative session at Queen’s Park, Premier Ford said “Hamilton has been ignored. It has been run by the NDP, the socialists, who destroyed the city for years.” 

The Arkells tweeted a response that offered a slightly different perspective on who's responsible for the "fortune"of the Rust Belt. 

Their response received praise for sticking up for The Hammer, which included a response from provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath.

This isn't the first time the band has gotten political. Their songs "People's Champ"and "Relentless" off their latest album Rally Cry, are just a few examples of where their political musings meet their music. 

Lead photo by

arkellsmusic.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Arkells clap back at Doug Ford after comments about Hamilton

Drake is launching his own weed brand

People are getting mysterious flower deliveries from Drake in Toronto

Drake gets invite from former elementary school for 100th year celebration

One of Toronto's newest live music venues shuts down after less than a year

Win tickets to Another Brick in the Wall: The Opera

Justin Bieber looked really happy at the Leafs game in Toronto

10 must-see concerts in Toronto this November