Kpop fans are upset that boyband SuperM isn't coming to Toronto

The boyband SuperM — a.k.a. the Avengers of Kpop — are going on tour, but sorry to Toronto fans: our city does't get a concert.

The seven-member boyband, which was formed just a couple months ago but has already garnered a huge fanbase worldwide, announced the dates today for their We Are the Future mini album live tour.

YOU CANT COME TO CANADA AND NOT COME TO TORONTO 😭😭😭 — MD | Ahgatinyzen (@Daruwala_M) October 2, 2019

The "I Can't Stand The Rain" singers will be performing in ten North American cities starting on Nov. 11.

me when superm released their tour dates and toronto isn't there pic.twitter.com/QyPwdbpccW — maria ⁹'⁰ CHAN DAY 🥺 (@sttrraykids) October 2, 2019

The United States is getting the bulk of the concerts, though Canada does get one concert: Vancouver will be the tour's final show on February 6, 2020.

NO SEVENTEEN NO SUPERM. TORONTO DESERVES BETTER. WE ARE A GOOD CITY. A RESPECTFUL CITY. I HATE KPOP. pic.twitter.com/YKyELoEMsK — evi¹²⁷ loves hanbin 🇨🇦💜 toronto kpop rights!! (@nctyserendipity) October 2, 2019

Toronto fans are miffed, to say the least.

THERE'S NO TORONTO?? EXO never goes to toronto and i guess now kaibaek are in superm, superm won't go to toronto either? Just who are they avoiding? Doug Ford?? https://t.co/A5Ez5nWcsI — [SEMI-HIATUS] I hate lab reports kill me now (@lxrlxx) October 2, 2019

Many are hoping a Toronto date will be added last minute, which would be a horrible way to play with the fandom's emotions.

the fact that new york to toronto is LITERALLY just an HOUR flight from each other makes me wanna end myself- superm could’ve EASILY came here tf pic.twitter.com/fMxKsyfz6n — angie 🌙 (@kkyungsuwu) October 2, 2019

The math just doesn't add up, I mean why not make a pitstop between New York and some other dates?

@superm WHY ARENT YALL COMING TO TORONTO TOO DO YOU NOT UNDERSTAND HOW BIG OF A COUNTRY CANADA IS — amira (@aeriami) October 2, 2019

It's also not the first time Toronto has been skipped as a tour destination: other groups have opted for Hamilton instead, or skipped Ontario altogether.

ANNOUNCEMENT: We're hitting the road across N. America starting in November!🇺🇸🇨🇦

2019-2020 tickets on-sale this Sat, Oct 5 10am local time @ https://t.co/jdjrn9ylwO! (All tix purchased include copy of our 1st Mini Album! 💿) More dates to be announced!#WeAreTheFuture #SuperM pic.twitter.com/bQ7AHldHux — SuperM (@superm) October 2, 2019

Limbs are now being offered in sacrifice, the desperation is real.