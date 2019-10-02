Music
superm

Kpop fans are upset that boyband SuperM isn't coming to Toronto

The boyband SuperM — a.k.a. the Avengers of Kpop — are going on tour, but sorry to Toronto fans: our city does't get a concert. 

The seven-member boyband, which was formed just a couple months ago but has already garnered a huge fanbase worldwide, announced the dates today for their We Are the Future mini album live tour. 

The "I Can't Stand The Rain" singers will be performing in ten North American cities starting on Nov. 11. 

The United States is getting the bulk of the concerts, though Canada does get one concert: Vancouver will be the tour's final show on February 6, 2020. 

Toronto fans are miffed, to say the least. 

Many are hoping a Toronto date will be added last minute, which would be a horrible way to play with the fandom's emotions. 

The math just doesn't add up, I mean why not make a pitstop between New York and some other dates? 

It's also not the first time Toronto has been skipped as a tour destination: other groups have opted for Hamilton instead, or skipped Ontario altogether. 

Limbs are now being offered in sacrifice, the desperation is real. 

