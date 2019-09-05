The Toronto Public Library is throwing a concert series but headphones are required

Get ready to jam out at the library — quietly, of course.

The Toronto Public Library has just announced a new concert series called Quiet Concerts, coming to Cedarbrae Library in Markham this fall.

Starting on September 15, the library will be broadcasting experimental music performances every Sunday. Visitors can listen live via wireless headphones, which they can wear anywhere in the library.

"The series presents an unusual concert scenario in the public library setting, reflecting on the sensorial relationships between reading and listening, and the embodied effects of quietude," says the event's description.

There'll be a limited number of headphones provided by the library, but it's encouraged your bring your own, and a smart phone too.

Hosted by TPL's artist-in-residence, Christopher Willes, there'll be five "intimate, low-volume" concerts in total, all as part of the Toronto Arts Council's Artists in the Library program.

You'll be treated to musical performances, sometimes accompanied with poetry readings.

Here's Quiet Concert's full program: