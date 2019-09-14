Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
The long shuttered Tattoo on Queen is reopening as a nightclub

Changes are in store once again for 567 Queen Street West after a long period of hibernation.

The gigantic music venue and club space was once known as Tattoo Rock Parlour, which opened up in late 2007.

Initially home to rock acts like Sloan, it underwent something of a rebranding at one point, dropping the "Rock Parlour" to become just Tattoo, hosting acts more like Steve Aioki and MSTRKRFT.

Now it would appear it's turning into the spookily-named Mister Wolf, just in time for Halloween.

There's no set opening date announced on their social media, which still says "coming soon," but there’s a concert with Birds of Mind already planned for October 18, so it must be opening within the month.

According to Mister Wolf's website, their "engineered sound system, theatrical lighting, production, and lines of site are matched for an elevated experience." 

Their social media presence takes on something of a Stranger Things vibe, and it appears they'll keep something of a dance vibe going if this first concert is anything to go by.

