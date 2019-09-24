The Juno Awards are finally coming back to Toronto

The Canadian music industry's biggest annual event is returning home to Toronto, where it first began back in 1970, to celebrate its golden anniversary.

As announced this morning by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the 50th annual Juno Awards will take place at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

This will mark the first time Toronto has hosted the Junos in a decade, despite the fact that the awards ceremony spent its first 20 years right here in The 6ix.

"Toronto is proud to host The Juno Awards for their 50th anniversary," said Mayor John Tory in a press release announcing the news on Tuesday.

"As the biggest event in Canadian music, this is a great opportunity for Toronto to welcome The JUNO Awards back home to where it all began 50 years ago and highlight the city's truly diverse yet quintessentially Canadian spirit."

Great news for Canadian music fans across the city as @TheJUNOAwards announce that they will be returning to Toronto for their 50th anniversary in 2021! #JUNOS50 pic.twitter.com/O8biZAyKdv — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 24, 2019

The 50th annual Juno Awards will be preceded by an event-filled "Juno Week" in Toronto, which kicks off on March 22 and ends with the star-studded show on March 28.

Expect to see the best of the best in terms of Canada-born musicians walking red carpets and receiving awards... with some notable big deal exceptions.

The "Canadian Grammys," as the Junos are known to some, are still just Canadian, after all.