Duckman has played his last street performance in Toronto and fans are heartbroken

Goodbye, beloved drummer-dressed-as-duck.

Duckman—the busker version of the Energizer bunny who's been drumming away at the corner of Yonge and Dundas for the past two years—has officially played his last set.

It’s Duckman’s last performance in Toronto before he returns to Japan! 😭 Thanks for keeping us entertained over the last few years @tkentertainer! pic.twitter.com/MYA2LTRpXB — Dan Schaumann (@danschaumann) September 8, 2019

The entertainer, whose real name is Takahito Nakamura, struck his last cymbal on Sunday, and YDS will be a lot quieter without him.

Just found out Duckman is leaving Toronto so I guess I have no reason to ever go back — Maybe: Shayla (@asmalloctopus) September 7, 2019

People have taken to Twitter to mourn the loss of this wonderful gem of a human. Yonge-Dundas Square will never be the same.

Duckman is leaving Toronto and going back to Japan for good :((((((( We should banish Toronto Spiderman instead wtffffffffffffffffffffffffffff — miguel angelo (@whatsamiguel) September 6, 2019

According to an interview he did with CityNews, Nakamura's visa is apparently expiring, and he'll be leaving back to Japan this week.

Known for his signature yellow duck bodysuit and insatiable need to make people laugh, Nakamura has become a staple figure in the YDS landscape, as well as in Toronto's cosplaying community.

Canada is going to miss you Duckman!! I always loved seeing you when I came to visit Toronto. Best of luck and I'm sure you will continue to put a smile on people's faces! — Taylor (@tsubamiel) September 7, 2019

He has a pretty incredible story: abandoned by his family at a young age, the drummer says he's been travelling the world since to spread joy with his squeaky duck toys.

Sad to see @tkentertainer (Duckman) leaving Toronto.

He's grown to be such a fixture at Yonge & Dundas and local conventions.

I wish him all the best wherever he goes.https://t.co/H8RtiVh4zt — Jordan Sparks (@SuperSparkplugs) September 9, 2019

Before coming to Toronto, he was doing the same thing in Australia, where he charmed people from Sydney to the Whitsunday Islands with his antics.

In his interview, Nakamura told CityNews that he feels at home in Toronto.

"People here are not judgemental, and I think that's how people should be, nowadays."