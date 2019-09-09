Music
duckman toronto

Duckman has played his last street performance in Toronto and fans are heartbroken

Goodbye, beloved drummer-dressed-as-duck. 

Duckman—the busker version of the Energizer bunny who's been drumming away at the corner of Yonge and Dundas for the past two years—has officially played his last set. 

The entertainer, whose real name is Takahito Nakamura, struck his last cymbal on Sunday, and YDS will be a lot quieter without him. 

People have taken to Twitter to mourn the loss of this wonderful gem of a human. Yonge-Dundas Square will never be the same. 

According to an interview he did with CityNews, Nakamura's visa is apparently expiring, and he'll be leaving back to Japan this week. 

Known for his signature yellow duck bodysuit and insatiable need to make people laugh, Nakamura has become a staple figure in the YDS landscape, as well as in Toronto's cosplaying community.

He has a pretty incredible story: abandoned by his family at a young age, the drummer says he's been travelling the world since to spread joy with his squeaky duck toys. 

Before coming to Toronto, he was doing the same thing in Australia, where he charmed people from Sydney to the Whitsunday Islands with his antics. 

In his interview, Nakamura told CityNews that he feels at home in Toronto.

"People here are not judgemental, and I think that's how people should be, nowadays." 

