Celine Dion begs Drake not to get her face tattooed on his body

Her heart may go on, but her skin won't stay supple — and neither will anyone else's.

This is the reason Céline Dion doesn't want her face tattooed onto Drake's body: It's not going to look so pretty after 30 years, when gravity catches up to the Toronto rapper and all his ink.

In a video published to YouTube on Wednesday, Queen Céline can be seen giving a delightful, sitdown interview to iHeartRadio. After talking about the iconic French-Canadian singer's shoes, food and Google habits, the host asks Dion the following:

"Drake has said that he wanted to tattoo your face on his body. If you had to tattoo an artist's face on you, who would it be?"

Completely ignoring the question part, Dion turns straight the camera and addresses Champagne Papi.

"Please Drake, I love you very much," she says without a trace of playfulness on her face. "Can I tell you something? Don't do that."

“You can write me love letters, you can send me autographs for my kids, you can come and visit," continues the 51-year-old performer.

"I can have you home for lunch or dinner... we can go for a drink. We can sing together. Whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother. Whatever you want, but please..."

In a convoluted sort of way, Dion tries to explain how human skin ages, and how that process makes people who are the subject of tattoos look ugly in those tattoos.

"As time goes... as you go older," she says, addressing 33-year-old Drake. "You too, when the time comes... my face will go longer and it will go not prettier.

"So please don't tattoo," pleads Dion of Drizzy. “If you do it, just do a fake one so you can change your mind."

Drake has yet to respond to his fellow Canadian superstar’s comments, but he did reportedly tell Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards that he wanted to get her face inked on him alongside Sade, Aaliyah and RiRi.

"I don't know," she said at the time — but it seems like she certainly does today, and it’s a solid "NON!"