Taylor Swift sent a Mississauga fan $6K for tuition and everyone is angry at Ford

University of Waterloo student Ayesha Khurram no longer has to worry about how she'll afford next semester's tuition fees, because her favourite pop star just sent her more than $6,000.

Khurram is going into her second year in the Accounting and Financial Management program at the University of Waterloo this fall, and she took to Tumblr to post about her financial struggles since Premier Ford's OSAP cuts.

She also added her PayPal email account to Tumblr in hopes that some of her followers would donate to her education fund.

What she didn't expect, however, was for Taylor Swift to send her $6,386.47.

"I went and I started eating cookies... I came back and I saw over $6,000 in my account," she said. "I had a cookie in my mouth and I dropped it."

Khurram said she received a money transfer from Taylor Nation LLC accompanied by a message saying "Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor."

Khurram said she came to Canada with her family from Pakistan in 2016, and she's been a die-hard Swift fan since 2009.

She even met the star at a meet-and-greet back in 2018.

Her family now lives in Mississauga, and she said being able to afford tuition and rent is difficult.

"Last year, OSAP covered my tuition and rent. This year it won’t even cover my tuition and it’s a struggle. I had no idea how I was going to do it," she said.

Her tuition for the fall semester is almost $9,000, and OSAP only covers close to $7,000 of it, leaving nothing at all for rent or other necessities.

While many are saying they admire Swift's generosity, Ontario residents are taking the opportunity to point to a larger issue: Ford's cuts to education.

This is sweet and lovely.

But, this is not a solution.

We should not have to rely on the kindness of strangers (and philanthropic celebrities) to solve the education funding crises!

The government's sudden cuts are inexcusable.

Society should invest in young people's education — Sonia Rebelo (@MariaSinfonica) August 13, 2019

Many are saying we need a real solution to the problem, because Khurram is only one of many students struggling to pay for education.

While this is great for Ayesha - what of the other students who struggle with OSAP cuts. Or people still paying it off? — Blake L (@1Blakelake) August 13, 2019

While others are saying it's important to acknowledge and focus on the root cause of unaffordable education in Ontario.

Such a wonderful gesture... but we must focus on the cause of the problem, here, and and work to ensure all the young people in need of financial support for their educations are able to pursue their goals, and better our society in Ontario. Cuts are hurting our students! — candygirlflies (@candygirlflies) August 14, 2019

Still, since Swift's act of kindness, Khurram is grateful she no longer has to worry.

"I have no problems anymore, I am living the life,” she said.