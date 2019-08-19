Someone is trying to get Drake to perform at their wedding

By the most recent estimates available, hiring Drake for a private event would cost you at least $1 million — probably a lot more as of summer '19.

And yet, someone on Instagram is claiming that the four-time Grammy Award winner has agreed to perform at their wedding for the low, low price of 1 million likes and 100,000 follows.

A new IG account called "drake_wedding" posted what appears to be a screenshot of a private conversation between an unidentified person and Champagne Papi himself.

Guys I came across this on IG. I thought it was super thoughtful and cute. Please help them get to a million likes so they can have @Drake perform at their wedding 😍https://t.co/yXTKDLHB3h pic.twitter.com/3UuPFHBoWU — Zuki Lamani (@Zuki_Lamani) August 19, 2019

"Hey Drake! My Fiancé and I are getting married on September 22 and she is your biggest fan and I wanted to surprise her," reads the apparent Instagram DM from a fan.

"How many likes or follows for you to perform a couple songs at our wedding? It would mean the world us."

"First off, congrats on getting married!" reads a message that looks like it was sent by the artist. "And 1 million likes and 100,000 follows. Good luck."

The account has gone viral since the screenshot was posted five days ago, racking up 173,000 followers in just five days despite having only one post.

How gullible do you have to be to believe that Drake wedding thing on Instagram 😂 — Joseph Bond (@JosephBond12) August 19, 2019

As the post approaches the requisite 1 million likes, some around the web are questioning its veracity.

Real or fake in terms of Drake's involvement, the account is on fire right now. The post in question is sitting at 850,000 likes as of Monday afternoon.

Drake has yet to respond to a request for comment... or any of my DMs on Instagram, ever.