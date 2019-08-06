People got really upset at Veld in Toronto because of Cardi B

Cardi B headlined Veld this weekend, and despite giving her all, the rapper's time onstage didn't go down without some hitches.

So Cardi B played 15 minutes at the Veld Festival yesterday. So how does it feel to be cheated ??? — Habs Fan In Toronto LFC 🏆x 6 Raptors NBA Champs (@HabsFanInTO) August 4, 2019

To start off with, the 26-year-old entertainer was about 40 minutes late to the function, hitting the stage just after 10 p.m., and briefly mentioning to the audience how she almost didn't get into the country.

She started her 10:05 set about 40 minutes late (there’s a hard 11PM cutoff) and then told the crowd ‘A b**** almost didn’t get into the country!’ pic.twitter.com/I1DqyOIhBK — Sarah Christie (@SarrChristie) August 4, 2019

The EDM festival at Downsview Park had a strict cut-off time of 11 p.m., so the time was ticking as she went through her singles.

@iamcardib girl I know you stuck at customs but I bought Veld tickets SPECIFICALLY for you so I need you to pull tf through — tash (@Tash4746) August 4, 2019

Then she had to perform her track Clout, sans husband and co-rapper Offset, who she said couldn't make it into Canada.

She brought her baby Kulture instead, and serenaded the one-year-old with her "Everyone wanna be lit" lyrics.

The 11PM cutoff time hit just as ‘Bodak Yellow’ began, but Cardi and her dancers still performed it with no hesitation! #BOSS pic.twitter.com/pFvo262Z1L — Sarah Christie (@SarrChristie) August 4, 2019

And when it came to her biggest banger, Bodak Yellow, the rapper was forced to perform it without a backtrack, since it started right at the cut-off time for music festivals, according to the city's noise bylaw.

@iamcardib shout out to you for staying professional as at veld even though they did you dirty. Ily bb — 👑Ali (@alizexoxo) August 4, 2019

She and her dancers still performed the track the whole way through anyway, ending off the night with a (quiet) bang.

If you went to OVO Fest on Sunday, though, you probably saw the Cardi B performance you deserved.