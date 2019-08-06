Music
People got really upset at Veld in Toronto because of Cardi B

Cardi B headlined Veld this weekend, and despite giving her all, the rapper's time onstage didn't go down without some hitches. 

To start off with, the 26-year-old entertainer was about 40 minutes late to the function, hitting the stage just after 10 p.m., and briefly mentioning to the audience how she almost didn't get into the country. 

The EDM festival at Downsview Park had a strict cut-off time of 11 p.m., so the time was ticking as she went through her singles. 

Then she had to perform her track Clout, sans husband and co-rapper Offset, who she said couldn't make it into Canada.

She brought her baby Kulture instead, and serenaded the one-year-old with her "Everyone wanna be lit" lyrics. 

And when it came to her biggest banger, Bodak Yellow, the rapper was forced to perform it without a backtrack, since it started right at the cut-off time for music festivals, according to the city's noise bylaw. 

She and her dancers still performed the track the whole way through anyway, ending off the night with a (quiet) bang. 

If you went to OVO Fest on Sunday, though, you probably saw the Cardi B performance you deserved.

