There are going to be free outdoor concerts at Nathan Phillips Square all summer

City Hall Live is back this summer with free concerts for you to add to your summer to-do list.

Every Wednesday until September 11 (except August 7), there will be free live music at Nathan Phillips Square, featuring local up-and-coming talent.

The shows will run at lunch-time from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. throughout the summer and they'll be hosted by entertainment reporter Rudy Blair.

City Hall Live was created in 2016 with the intention of providing more paid opportunities for local artists and musicians. Since its launch, over 140 acts and at least 350 musicians have played at City Hall Live and about 45, 000 people have attended the shows.

Any Toronto-based musical acts interested in performing in the series are being encouraged by the city to apply.

"City Hall Live is a wonderful way to discover and experience Toronto's exceptionally talented musicians," said Mayor John Tory in a press release. "It also allows for exciting collaborations with the City and Toronto's music community, including local organizations, venues, events and presenters."

As a part of City Hall live, there will also be live concerts outside Union Station from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday until July 30.

Along with live music, Nathan Phillips Square will have a farmers market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday until October 16, as well as free yoga every Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m., weather permitting, until September 11.