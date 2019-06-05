Toronto rapper reschedules concert so fans can cheer on the Raptors instead

Toronto rapper Nav (not to be confused with Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia), unlike some artists, wasn't scheduled to play the Scotiabank Arena the same day as Game 5 of the NBA Finals. But he's moving his show anyway.

The artist didn't want fans to have to make a decision between his June 10 show and watching the game, so he simply moved his concert. How's that for a class act.

Rain or shine, the concert has been moved to July 6 at Echo Beach. It's part of Nav's Bad Habits Tour. There was initially a venue change as well, the show slated to take place at Rebel before being moved to Echo Beach.

Not all fans are super happy about the date change, but what else is new? Some fans of rap and the Raptors are definitely doing a happy dance right now.