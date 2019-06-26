Music
hugh jackman toronto

Toronto can't get enough of what Hugh Jackman did at his Toronto show

Hugh Jackman and one of his elderly fans danced at Scotiabank Arena last night.

While taking a break during his The Man. The Music. The Show. performance of The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and other hit musical songs, he met with fans in the audience.

An older fan named Pauline jumped up to catch his attention and started dancing with him, using her cane as a prop. She opened her arms for a hug and Jackman leaned down to embrace her.

After the concert, Jackman tweeted the video and wrote, “My dance partner tonight is the one and only PAULINE!!! And I absolutely adore her.”

His fans responded with adoration.

Pauline’s daughter replied to his tweet, thanking him for picking her mom out of the crowd.

“What a riot. She was so excited,” she wrote.

As if Jackman’s fans didn’t already love him enough, he also biked to his concert last night.

“Bring it on,” he says in the video.

