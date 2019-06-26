Toronto can't get enough of what Hugh Jackman did at his Toronto show

Hugh Jackman and one of his elderly fans danced at Scotiabank Arena last night.

While taking a break during his The Man. The Music. The Show. performance of The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and other hit musical songs, he met with fans in the audience.

Hugh Jackman danced with an elderly fan at his Toronto show last night #Toronto #HughJackman pic.twitter.com/lUYXcEHoWT — blogTO (@blogTO) June 26, 2019

An older fan named Pauline jumped up to catch his attention and started dancing with him, using her cane as a prop. She opened her arms for a hug and Jackman leaned down to embrace her.

After the concert, Jackman tweeted the video and wrote, “My dance partner tonight is the one and only PAULINE!!! And I absolutely adore her.”

His fans responded with adoration.

Hugh you are the best as you make every concert for the audience something very special. I love you stay that way 🤗👍😊😉🎉💖😍 — Mary misses Hugh too 💖 (@maria_johst) June 26, 2019

Pauline’s daughter replied to his tweet, thanking him for picking her mom out of the crowd.

Thanks for tweeted this out Hugh. That’s my mom Pauline. What a riot She was so excited. Thank you for picking her out and and dancing with her. What an amazing show this evening. All the best with the rest of the tour. — Lisa Malcolm (@lisamusictcdsb) June 26, 2019

“What a riot. She was so excited,” she wrote.

As if Jackman’s fans didn’t already love him enough, he also biked to his concert last night.

Hugh Jackman biked his way to Scotiabank Arena for his Toronto show #hughjackman #Toronto pic.twitter.com/giYCwxseRw — blogTO (@blogTO) June 26, 2019

“Bring it on,” he says in the video.