Posted 27 minutes ago
Free outdoor concerts are coming to Yonge-Dundas square this summer

Posted 27 minutes ago
Free summer concerts are returning to Yonge-Dundas Square this Friday.

For 10 consecutive weeks, Indie Fridays will feature emerging artists from a diverse group of genres at 8 p.m. and open a beer garden from 7 to 11 p.m.

Here’s this year’s lineup of free concerts.

June 28

Playing: Logan Staats, Wake Island and Janette King.

Genre: Electronic pop.

July 5

Playing: Keita Juma, Locals Only Sound and Surauchie.

Genre: R&B.

July 12

Playing: Cassie and Maggie, Devin Cuddy Band and Kandle.

Genre: Folk.

July 19

Playing: The Beresfords, Kris Barclay and Sons of Daughters.

Genre: Country.

July 26

Playing: Common Holly, Skye Wallace and Garçons.

Genre: Indie rock.

August 2

Playing: Caribbean Acoustic Ensemble, Carol Brown with Reggaddiction and the Moses Revolution.

Genre: Reggae.

August 9

Playing: Naya Ali, DJ Shash’U and Rymz.

Genre: Afrofuturist and Francophone hip-hop.

August 16

Playing: Korea Town Acid, Myst Milano and Ian Campeau a.k.a. DJ NDN.

Genre: DJ.

August 23

Playing: Madison Olds, Lo Lo and Neon Dreams.

Genre: Pop.

August 30

Playing: Aline Morales, OKAN and LOLAA.

Genre: Latinx.

