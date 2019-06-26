Free outdoor concerts are coming to Yonge-Dundas square this summer
Free summer concerts are returning to Yonge-Dundas Square this Friday.
For 10 consecutive weeks, Indie Fridays will feature emerging artists from a diverse group of genres at 8 p.m. and open a beer garden from 7 to 11 p.m.
Here’s this year’s lineup of free concerts.
Playing: Logan Staats, Wake Island and Janette King.
Genre: Electronic pop.
Playing: Keita Juma, Locals Only Sound and Surauchie.
Genre: R&B.
Playing: Cassie and Maggie, Devin Cuddy Band and Kandle.
Genre: Folk.
Playing: The Beresfords, Kris Barclay and Sons of Daughters.
Genre: Country.
Playing: Common Holly, Skye Wallace and Garçons.
Genre: Indie rock.
Playing: Caribbean Acoustic Ensemble, Carol Brown with Reggaddiction and the Moses Revolution.
Genre: Reggae.
Playing: Naya Ali, DJ Shash’U and Rymz.
Genre: Afrofuturist and Francophone hip-hop.
Playing: Korea Town Acid, Myst Milano and Ian Campeau a.k.a. DJ NDN.
Genre: DJ.
Playing: Madison Olds, Lo Lo and Neon Dreams.
Genre: Pop.
Playing: Aline Morales, OKAN and LOLAA.
Genre: Latinx.
