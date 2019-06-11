Music
Hannah Alberga
drake rbc

Drake and RBC credit card rumoured as billboards surface in Toronto

A billboard with both Drake’s OVO symbol and the RBC logo is hanging on the side of a building at Queen and Spadina, but no one knows why. The advertisement's text says, "Earn it."

This isn’t the only one that’s been scouted, with at least one other popping up in Toronto.

Some Reddit users think this might be a promotion for an OVO RBC credit card. 

Twitter users agree that this represents a partnership. But no one knows what it means.

At the moment, this is all speculation. Until more information is released, these OVO x RBC billboards are the only clue.

