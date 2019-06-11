Drake and RBC credit card rumoured as billboards surface in Toronto

A billboard with both Drake’s OVO symbol and the RBC logo is hanging on the side of a building at Queen and Spadina, but no one knows why. The advertisement's text says, "Earn it."

This isn’t the only one that’s been scouted, with at least one other popping up in Toronto.

Some Reddit users think this might be a promotion for an OVO RBC credit card.

Drake really bout to come out with a RBC OVO credit card LMFAO pic.twitter.com/mBl9mIf3Hc — HàkePapi (@JakeFernandes19) June 9, 2019

Twitter users agree that this represents a partnership. But no one knows what it means.

Drake is a brand. RBC understands this. pic.twitter.com/eMXlOd5Rn2 — Stephen (@faseruk) June 6, 2019

At the moment, this is all speculation. Until more information is released, these OVO x RBC billboards are the only clue.