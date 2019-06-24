Toronto furious after 90s nostalgia concert runs out of drinks

On Saturday, Vaughan played host to bands like Aqua, Vengaboys, S Club, and Right Said Fred as part of the 90s Nostalgia Wayback Dance Party.

While the music was a bangin throwback to a gentler time, the organization of the festival left partygoers feeling like it sucked to be them.

With lines (and not the good 90s versions) overrunning the grounds, many attendees were waiting hours to purchase alcohol and access the washrooms.

Most of the dedicated booths selling alcohol sold out before the festival had hit its peak.

“I feel like I'm at Fyre Festival,” said Heather from Toronto, who had waited an hour in line for a drink.

“I feel like a twelve-year-old planned this,” her friend Nicole said. “No one knows where the line is. This is so poorly done.”

The dissatisfaction leaked online, with people complaining about their tickets, which had gone for upwards of $70.

@90snostalgia fest in vaughan? More like #fyrefestival. 45 minues in line to get a drink ticket to wait 45minutes in the drink line to be told their sold out and May get more in an hour. Lucky i didn't pay to see a concert too :( #disapointed #fyrefail — Tyler TP Plant (@tp_ty) June 23, 2019

“This is very disorganized,” said Bruce, who had waited in line for an hour. “I thought I was going somewhere where I could actually buy a drink and see a concert. It's a little pricey, for sure.”

90s Nostalgia Wayback Dance Party didn't respond to a request for comment.