A Game of Thrones concert is coming to Toronto

Few things are more epic than the opening credits of Game of Thrones. What makes them so epic, though, is the music.

If you're a fan of that score, or the generally-over-the-top music of the show, there's a concert series for you, coming to Toronto. Titled simply "Game of Thrones Live in Concert," the show will feature some of the best songs from everyone's favourite HBO fantasy series.

Budweiser Stage will play host to the 80-piece orchestra and choir on Friday, September 6.

The main composer for the show, Ramin Djawadi, conducts the orchestra through many of his fantastical and dramatic songs, including the main title theme that is so beloved.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 13 at 10 a.m. The perfect Mothers' Day gift for your Jon Snow-fangirling mom, perhaps.