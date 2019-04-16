NXNE releases its 2019 lineup

One of Toronto's most exciting music festivals is back this spring, and NXNE's 2019 lineup features a ton of talented artists performing in our fair city.

This year's North by North East looks to celebrate 25 years and counting with ten days of music and gaming at spots all over Toronto.

Both international artists like Los Angeles emo rockers American Football and Chicago rapper CupcakKe are dropping by, while local musicians Ellis and Bad Waitress are among the must-sees of the festival.

NXNE's Festival Village will be once again taking over Yonge-Dundas Square for the last three days with free outdoor concerts, a beer garden, comedy tent and activities spanning from Dundas Street W to Queen Street.

For a second year in a row, the Club Land series will see artists curating special parties and events while gamers can get their fill at the eSports series that makes up a huge part of the programming as well.

It's all going down from June 7 to 16 at venues across the city, with more wrist band and show information coming soon.