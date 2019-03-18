Veld releases its 2019 lineup

While summer may be a ways off for Toronto, there's finally some music festival news to get us all excited for the warmer months ahead. Veld has just announced its phase one lineup for the 2019 festival.

Some of the biggest artists in the the electro and hip-hop scenes like Cardi B, Kygo, Skrillex, Tiesto , Alesso, Kodak Black and Loud Luxury are all set to perform.

While the entire lineup has yet to be released, based on the headliners alone it looks like it's going to be a solid year for the annual festival.

Veld will take place August 3-4 at Downsview Park.

Presale tickets will be available starting March 20 at 10 a.m. while public on sale will begin March 21 at 10 a.m. via the Veld website.