Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Radiohead stage collapse

Inquiry into Radiohead stage collapse finally kicks off in Toronto

Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

An inquest into the stage collapse that killed Radiohead drum technician Scott Johnson at Toronto's Downsview Park in 2012 is finally set to proceed this week after nearly seven years of anger, confusion and disappointment over an apparent lack of action.

"The people who should be held accountable are still not being held accountable," said the British band's frontman, Thom Yorke, last summer during a concert at Scotiabank Arena—the band's first show in Toronto since 2012's fatal stage collapse.

"The silence is fucking deafening."

Yorke was referring to the breakdown of a case that saw Ontario's Ministry of Labour lay 13 charges against Live Nation, Optex Staging and Services, and engineer Domenic Cugliari in connection with 33-year-old Johnson's death on June 16, 2012.

All 13 of those charges, brought forward as the result of year-long Ministry of Labour investigation, were stayed in September of 2017 when Ontario Court of Justice judge Ann Nelson ruled that there had been too many delays for the case to continue to trial.

Johnson's family and friends have been waiting for answers ever since.

Today, the process of figuring out why the young man was killed (and how to prevent something similar from happening in the future) moves forward once again with a coroner's inquest.

Roughly 25 witnesses are expected to appear before a jury over the next three weeks as part of the inquest, according to the Canadian Press, which notes that the process will "examine the circumstances around Johnson's death, but will not assign blame."

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway and Scott's father, Ken Johnson, are currently in Toronto for the inquest, which started this morning around 9 a.m.

Lead photo by

syfractal

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Inquiry into Radiohead stage collapse finally kicks off in Toronto

The top 10 concerts in Toronto this April

You can buy an unlimited concert pass for Budweiser Stage this year

Toronto singer Daniel Caesar slammed for implying black people can't take a joke

Ashanti and Ja Rule are coming to Toronto

Veld releases its 2019 lineup

One of Toronto's last reggae bars is closing

Paul Anka is the latest artist to beef with Drake