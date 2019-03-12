Bud Light Dreams releases its 2019 lineup

Warm summer winds are starting to blow through Toronto, and they're bringing news of all your favourite summer music festivals with them.

Bud Light Dreams is one of those festivals, and its lineup was announced this morning, giving EDM lovers everywhere something to celebrate.

For the first time at a major EDM fest, a female DJ will be headlining. Rezz will be taking the lead spot on the stage with Zedd, Louis the Child, and Gud Vibrations presented by NGHTMRE + Slander.

The show goes down on Echo Beach at Ontario Place on June 29 and 30.

Tickets start at $139.50 for early birds, and go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. VIP packages and other upgrades are also available, which will bring special perks to those lucky enough to fork over the dough.