Ashanti and Ja Rule are coming to Toronto

What could be better than drinking beer all day and kicking back to some classic R&B hits? 

If this sounds like the perfect day to you, there's some good news coming your way. 

The Toronto Festival of Beer is returning to Exhibition Place this summer, and it'll be headlined by the classic duo Ashanti and Ja Rule. 

The pair, who have released almost a dozen classic singles together, are closing out the beer fest on July 28 at Bandshell Park. 

The festival itself runs from July 26 to 28, and features over 400 different beers and a ton of great food too, so tickets typically sell out quick. 

The first day of the festival will feature headliner Public Enemy Radio, and day two will be headline by Dwayne Gretzky. Queen Ashanti and Ja Rule will close out the festival on the third day. 

If you want to drink some brews and jam out to the classics, grab tickets fast

Ashanti

