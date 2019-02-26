The Vengabus is coming to Toronto with S Club and Aqua

There ain't no party like an S Club Party, we've all been told since childhood—but is it actually true?

This summer, after nearly 20 years of waiting for an invite, the people of Toronto will finally get a chance to find out. Prepare your slow-motion "S" finger split-jump.

The proverbial Vengabus is coming at last, and with it will come live performances by Aqua, Prozzak, what's left of S Club 7 and, obviously, The Vengaboys.

Hosted by Rick "The Temp" Campanelli of MuchMusic fame (like, back when MuchMusic was still good), the 90's Nostalgia Wayback Dance Party is set to take place this June 22 at at Interchange Park in Vaughan, not far from the new VMC subway station.

As previously mentioned, The Vengaboys will be coming to town from their native Holland for the occasion to gift our 11-year-old selves with such hits as "Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom" and "We Like to Party."

The Dutch-Norwegian dance group Aqua, best known for their iconic 1997 anthem Barbie Girl, will also be performing, as well as the British groups Right Said Fred ("I'm Too Sexy") and S Club ("Bring it All Back")—though S Club 7 is now S Club 3. Only Bradley, Tina and Jo remain in the band.

Last but not least is Toronto's own Prozzak, the oft-animated dance pop duo that gave us all "Sucks To Be You" and "Strange Disease" back in 1998.

If all of those bands aren't enough to entice you, the event's organizers have thrown in a bunch of other random things that aren't really exclusive to the 90's but that people seem to like: Mario Kart racing, a retro candy store, Moe's Tavern, a video dance party and 90's trivia with a one-time YTV host.

Tickets start at $65 a pop for general admission, but you can pay more for front stage access.

In the words of S Club, "Hoochie mamas, show your nah-nahs!" and in the words of Will Smith, we're going to party like it's nine-teen-"HOLD UP, IT IS."