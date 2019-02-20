Music
toronto busker

Toronto overjoyed after TTC busker is reunited with his stolen instrument

Amidst all the horrible news about the current winter weather, one thing happened this week that might keep you warm (or at least thaw your icy heart).

A busker in Toronto by the name of Jeff Burke recently made headlines after his bassoon was stolen, breaking the hearts of many who know the joy that musicians can bring to your terrible subway commute. 

A crowdfunding campaign was set up in his name to help replace the instrument, but fortunately, it's no longer needed.

Burke's bassoon has been returned to him after over a month without it, and after $14,000 was raised for a replacement. 

The musician had temporarily set the instrument and some other belongings down to use the washroom near Delaware and Bloor, and when he came back, it had all been stolen, along with an an amp and other belongings. 

The belongings were turned in to the TTC's lost and found system after being left at Ossington station. From there, a TTC staff member saw the GoFundMe page and connected the dots. 

Now, Burke is reunited with his bassoon and other possessions, and will be back to play again.

