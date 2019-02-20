Toronto overjoyed after TTC busker is reunited with his stolen instrument

Amidst all the horrible news about the current winter weather, one thing happened this week that might keep you warm (or at least thaw your icy heart).

A busker in Toronto by the name of Jeff Burke recently made headlines after his bassoon was stolen, breaking the hearts of many who know the joy that musicians can bring to your terrible subway commute.

@TTChelps enjoyed listening to Jeff Burke and his bassoon at Bloor-Yonge this afternoon pic.twitter.com/2OPuHQqyhV — Big John (@BigJohnsBus) March 19, 2018

A crowdfunding campaign was set up in his name to help replace the instrument, but fortunately, it's no longer needed.

I love Toronto at times.

Someone saw the bassoon and gear unattended for over 5 mins, and turned it in to Lost & Found. And an employee returned it. Good people. :) — Teresa (@RessyM) February 20, 2019

Burke's bassoon has been returned to him after over a month without it, and after $14,000 was raised for a replacement.

We are super happy to have reunited Jeff Burke with his #bassoon today. It was turned in to #TTC's Lost Articles Office in January. One of our awesome employees saw a story on the news, connected the dots and we contacted Jeff today. Good work, team! Happy bassooning, Jeff! pic.twitter.com/J2rarK98q5 — Sue Motahedin (@TTCsue) February 19, 2019

The musician had temporarily set the instrument and some other belongings down to use the washroom near Delaware and Bloor, and when he came back, it had all been stolen, along with an an amp and other belongings.

good to hear that Jeff Burke recovered his beloved bassoon!! One for the good guys. — Steve Fruitman (@SugarCamp2) February 20, 2019

The belongings were turned in to the TTC's lost and found system after being left at Ossington station. From there, a TTC staff member saw the GoFundMe page and connected the dots.

So happy to hear this! That bassoon has so much sentimental value. I would have never thought someone would turn it in to the lost and found but so happy they did! — MK Piatkowski (@mkpiatkowski) February 20, 2019

Now, Burke is reunited with his bassoon and other possessions, and will be back to play again.