Toronto angry after Ticketmaster changes prices of Rolling Stones concert

Another day, another infuriating hassle with Ticketmaster, as the prices of Rolling Stones tickets change midway through the presale. 

One Toronto resident, Edward Mair, noticed his tickets jumping significantly in price after adding them to his cart on the perpetually-controversial website. 

The price of his tickets jumped from $119.50 to $199.50 after being added to the cart. He recorded a video and sent it to various media, and tried contacting Ticketmaster.

According to Mair, the site offered to refund the service fees or the tickets, but did not offer the original price. 

Ticketmaster seems to be consistently on the receiving end of anger and frustration, due to their seemingly shady practices. 

There have been investigations into various shady dealings, like whether Ticketmaster was hiring resellers and scalpers to jack up their prices

Another investigation revealed Ticketmaster's deceptive pricing tactics. 

There's also the fact that service fees and processing fees often seem to outweigh the actual ticket price. 

When trying to buy tickets quickly during presales that often sell out in a few seconds (if that), many won't notice the jump in price.

Perhaps another class action lawsuit is on the horizon for Ticketmaster. 

