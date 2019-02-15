Toronto angry after Ticketmaster changes prices of Rolling Stones concert

Another day, another infuriating hassle with Ticketmaster, as the prices of Rolling Stones tickets change midway through the presale.

One Toronto resident, Edward Mair, noticed his tickets jumping significantly in price after adding them to his cart on the perpetually-controversial website.

The price of his tickets jumped from $119.50 to $199.50 after being added to the cart. He recorded a video and sent it to various media, and tried contacting Ticketmaster.

According to Mair, the site offered to refund the service fees or the tickets, but did not offer the original price.

Hey @cbcmarketplace @BBBCentralON Anyone want to investigate Ticketmaster’s bait and switch on Stones tics. Choose GA at $119, switches to $179 without warning at checkout pic.twitter.com/AAo83wjs0f — Kevin Beane (@Ultrafly) February 13, 2019

Ticketmaster seems to be consistently on the receiving end of anger and frustration, due to their seemingly shady practices.

@Ticketmaster Hey morons, d’ya mind releasing what the Rolling Stones ticket prices for Ontario are going to be? Instead of putting complete ripoffs on resale sites already? — Mitchell Johnson (@YayyyMitch) February 12, 2019

There have been investigations into various shady dealings, like whether Ticketmaster was hiring resellers and scalpers to jack up their prices

I know it goes without saying, but Ticketmaster is evil and I have to assume their executive and every employee who works for them kick puppies in their spare time. — Lucas Timmons (@lucastimmons) February 13, 2019

Another investigation revealed Ticketmaster's deceptive pricing tactics.

did they reimburse you the upcharge?

I got screwed with the $119 to $179 jump. — Ray's In The Shed (@raysintheshed) February 15, 2019

There's also the fact that service fees and processing fees often seem to outweigh the actual ticket price.

Im so sick of ticketmaster being who they are — Madison Sparkles (@Madison_ftw) February 14, 2019

When trying to buy tickets quickly during presales that often sell out in a few seconds (if that), many won't notice the jump in price.

Perhaps another class action lawsuit is on the horizon for Ticketmaster.