red velvet toronto

Member of K-pop girl group Red Velvet breaks down during Toronto concert

It was an emotional night for fans and members of the K-pop girl group Red Velvet last night. 

The five-member group performed at the Coca-Cola Coliseum at the Exhibition Place as part of their Redmare tour. 

It's Red Velvet's first solo concert tour, and the first time the girls have been to Toronto—all except for member Wendy, who actually went to high school in Richmond Hill. 

The 24-year-old, whose Korean name is Shon Seung-wan, took a couple minutes to address her Canadian roots in a heartfelt speech that had Toronto Reveluv just as emotional. 

"I don't know what to say. I was a little girl studying here and I became a singer coming here to perform for you guys," she said. "I'm pretty sure this would be the start and there will be more chances to come back home and perform for you guys." 

During their performance of their hit song Red Flavour, Wendy even changed the outro lyrics of her song to say "Toronto," all in Korean of course. 

Local K-pop fans are so proud to call her one of our own, they're insisting we get a street named after her. Maybe Wendy Avenue? 

Lead photo by

Jonathan Hayes

