Member of K-pop girl group Red Velvet breaks down during Toronto concert

It was an emotional night for fans and members of the K-pop girl group Red Velvet last night.

The five-member group performed at the Coca-Cola Coliseum at the Exhibition Place as part of their Redmare tour.

Red Velvet 2nd Concert [REDMARE] in Canada - In Toronto



캐나다 토론토에서 열린 ‘Red Velvet 2nd Concert [REDMARE]’!

함께 즐거운 추억 만들어 주신 여러분 모두 감사합니다~ ❤️😘



pic.twitter.com/PTZeqRdW4B — IRENE. (@irenebiey) February 21, 2019

It's Red Velvet's first solo concert tour, and the first time the girls have been to Toronto—all except for member Wendy, who actually went to high school in Richmond Hill.

The 24-year-old, whose Korean name is Shon Seung-wan, took a couple minutes to address her Canadian roots in a heartfelt speech that had Toronto Reveluv just as emotional.

"I don't know what to say. I was a little girl studying here and I became a singer coming here to perform for you guys," she said. "I'm pretty sure this would be the start and there will be more chances to come back home and perform for you guys."

Wendy changed the lyrics on her last line part of Red Flavor into “Toronto”. She must be happy being back to her home 😍❤️#REDMAREinTORONTO #RedVelvet #Wendy #REDMAREinCANADA pic.twitter.com/9xR9NWiuMF — IRENE. (@irenebiey) February 21, 2019

During their performance of their hit song Red Flavour, Wendy even changed the outro lyrics of her song to say "Toronto," all in Korean of course.

hey y'all red velvet was excellent last night wendy needs at least a street named after her in toronto anyway here's a loopy I took pic.twitter.com/qNWsbvxUCb — 👶🏻🔥 (@placentafire) February 21, 2019

Local K-pop fans are so proud to call her one of our own, they're insisting we get a street named after her. Maybe Wendy Avenue?