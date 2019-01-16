Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Drake las vegas residency

Drake just agreed to do a Las Vegas residency

Drizzy Drake is joining the likes of Britney, Mariah, Lady Gaga, the Blue Man Group and, of course, his compatriot Celine Dion in becoming a Las Vegas regular.

The Toronto-born superstar reportedly just inked a $10-million deal for a multi-year residency at the luxurious Wynn resort and Casino's XS Nightclub.

Citing "sources close to the deal," celebrity gossip site The Blast reports that Drake will play a minimum of 10 shows at the popular nightclub over the course of his Sin City tenure.

It is not yet known when the concert series will begin, but Drake himself has now alluded to the residency several times, telling a crowd at the same venue just last week that "I'll be back here at XS all year. You'll have a lot of chances to see me."

The artist also recently posted a photo of himself performing at XS on Instagram with the caption "New home." So... yeah. Tickets will probably be released soon.

