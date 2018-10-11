Toronto's next giant party is in the basement of a mall in Chinatown

This Saturday, the usually-quiet basement of the iconic Chinatown Centre will transform into an all-day party of pop-ups, karaoke, and dance battles.

FOB MOB, an event dedicated to celebrating pan-Asian communities, will be throwing a massive jam in the lower level of the cultural Spadina stalwart.

The event will run from noon to 7 p.m., featuring cyphers and live performances, plus a market of over 15 vendors including THE COLLECTI.VE, Queer Asian Youth, the Asian Community AIDS Services and buttons from Be Awesome Shoppe.

Hannia Cheng of organizing group Support Your Local Collective says FOB MOB is meant to "build community" and "get all the Asians doing cool shit under one roof."

"We're trying to [activate] that basement by building bridges between generations, and for me personally, creating more spaces for queer artsy Asian people to hang out."

Visitors will also be able to flex their skills at a number of activities like a karaoke competition, a Transformers vs. Gundam Wing-themed dance battle and a Smash Bros. tourney.

If you're not the competitive type, you can squeeze into the "bò bía" photobooth by Francesca Chudnoff or head to the "Speedy Artists Mingle Zone" where creatives can come together, speed-dating style.