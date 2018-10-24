Music
Drake just threw himself the most epic birthday party ever

Champagne Papi went full-blown nostalgia this year for his 32nd birthday by throwing a 2000s-themed extravaganza in L.A. 

Channelling "Trade It All" Fabolous with matching blue bandana and Lakers Jersey, chains and all, the Scorpio—yes, that's his sign, now you know—went the whole nine yards with this one. 

Drizzy's party had everything from 106 & Park's classic "Rap City" booth to a Blockbuster (R.I.P.) video wall. 

There were also 7-Eleven stations serving up slurpees—the most early aughts drink ever.

He was even giving out airbrushed tees with his face, circa-Degrassi days.

Oh, and also casually raffling off Chanel bags. 

And of course, in true Drake style, he had a section of the party dedicated to his mama called the Sandra's Rose room.

And to top it all off—his cake came in the shape of a Motorola two-way pager. What the heck. At least it was actually in messenger setting and not in Excel like Kelly Rowland's phone in Dilemma

