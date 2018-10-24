Drake just threw himself the most epic birthday party ever

Champagne Papi went full-blown nostalgia this year for his 32nd birthday by throwing a 2000s-themed extravaganza in L.A.

Drake at his birthday party. pic.twitter.com/si9EGsVWGZ — Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) October 24, 2018

Channelling "Trade It All" Fabolous with matching blue bandana and Lakers Jersey, chains and all, the Scorpio—yes, that's his sign, now you know—went the whole nine yards with this one.

Drake’s birthday party has a Blockbuster Video wall in it. pic.twitter.com/5wwWNdBTJR — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 24, 2018

Drizzy's party had everything from 106 & Park's classic "Rap City" booth to a Blockbuster (R.I.P.) video wall.

A look inside Drake’s 2000’s themed birthday party. pic.twitter.com/DfAFFEn6o7 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 24, 2018

There were also 7-Eleven stations serving up slurpees—the most early aughts drink ever.

Shirts from Drake’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/FXQYi34j6o — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 24, 2018

He was even giving out airbrushed tees with his face, circa-Degrassi days.

Drake raffling off Chanel bags at his birthday party. pic.twitter.com/gBveCo57Bz — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 24, 2018

Oh, and also casually raffling off Chanel bags.

Inside the Sandra’s Rose room at Drake’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/nnj7Q6k6RT — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 24, 2018

And of course, in true Drake style, he had a section of the party dedicated to his mama called the Sandra's Rose room.

And to top it all off—his cake came in the shape of a Motorola two-way pager. What the heck. At least it was actually in messenger setting and not in Excel like Kelly Rowland's phone in Dilemma.