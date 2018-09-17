Toronto is getting a new live music venue

A new live music venue is always a victory in Toronto, even if it’s the transformation of an old one.

After the owners of Seven44 (formerly known as Chick N’ Deli) were locked out of the building by landlords, it’s now becoming something called Mount Pleasant Rose.

Although the vibe will certainly be refreshed with a complete facelift to the space, like Chick N’ Deli, Mount Pleasant Rose will be a place to go for frequent live music and chicken wings, among other standard pub fare.

They’ll have performances from local talent, drink and food specials every night of the week, a patio and of course, Toronto’s favourite meal: brunch.

Mount Pleasant Rose is located (you guessed it) on Mount Pleasant just south of Eglinton.