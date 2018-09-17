Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Mount Pleasant Rose Toronto

Toronto is getting a new live music venue

Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A new live music venue is always a victory in Toronto, even if it’s the transformation of an old one.

After the owners of Seven44 (formerly known as Chick N’ Deli) were locked out of the building by landlords, it’s now becoming something called Mount Pleasant Rose.

Although the vibe will certainly be refreshed with a complete facelift to the space, like Chick N’ Deli, Mount Pleasant Rose will be a place to go for frequent live music and chicken wings, among other standard pub fare.

They’ll have performances from local talent, drink and food specials every night of the week, a patio and of course, Toronto’s favourite meal: brunch.

Mount Pleasant Rose is located (you guessed it) on Mount Pleasant just south of Eglinton.

Lead photo by

themp_rose

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto is getting a new live music venue

The Matador Ballroom is finally reopening in Toronto

Drake and Meek Mill beef is officially over

Win a Vinyl Pressing Experience prize pack

Popular Toronto record shop is moving

Drake just called Donald Trump an idiot

CNE performers and vendors debate crossing the picket line

Toronto radio station embroiled in sexual harassment allegations