Toronto Juggalos are angry and confused right now

Juggalos in Toronto are even angrier clowns than usual after an Insane Clown Posse concert slated for this Saturday at Opera House was cancelled, put back on, and then cancelled again.

The situation, which hasn’t been fully explained, has left many fans who purchased tickets to the show originally furious and very confused.

When the show was first cancelled, refunds for tickets were issued. Just when many customers received notice that their money had been fully refunded, ICP made an announcement on the page for the Facebook event (now deleted) saying the show was back on for the same night it had been planned.

A slew of comments followed, from simple expressions of annoyance at having cancelled plans, picked up work shifts, or rearranged travel based on the show, to fervent Juggalo love from some exclaiming that they swiftly re-bought their tickets.

The latter are out of luck, however, as within 24 hours the event was deleted from Facebook.

They probably would have done well to confirm with Opera House, which never stated officially the event was back on, or to follow suit with ICP fans who decided they were done trying to go to the show.

Those who went so far as to re-buy tickets received no word about a refund, and most are left simply dealing with their credit card companies.

Insane Clown Posse are from the U.S., and have had difficulty crossing the border previously, so this could have been an aspect of the cancellation.

Toronto Juggalos will just have to take their Faygo showers somewhere else. The group announced in a Facebook post last night that they would be bringing the show to smaller cities in Southern Ontario, including Windsor and Guelph.