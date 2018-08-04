Taylor Swift puts on a show in Toronto

Taylor Swift took over the Rogers Centre last night for the Toronto installment of her Reputation Tour. It was one of 53 shows on the tour that began in the spring and concludes in Toyko this November.

Swift, who is touring with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello, didn't disappoint local fans including Shawn Mendes, who sang along to some of her greatest hits.

A class act and total pro, Swift is reported to have sent free tickets to the show to first responders to the Danforth shooting as well as families of local military personnel.

Those who missed Friday night's concert will get a second chance to get in on the action as the tour concludes in Toronto tonight.

Relive or see what you missed from the Taylor Swift concert in Toronto in this photo gallery.