Nicki Minaj cancels Toronto concert

Nicki Minaj has been making headlines a lot recently, and now she can add cancelling the Toronto stop of her tour to that list.

The NickiHndrxx tour featuring Future was originally set to hit Toronto on October 1—one of only two Canadian dates, the other being Vancouver.

Reps for Minaj announced yesterday that the North American portion of the nearly 50-stop tour has been cancelled citing her desire to "reevaluate elements of production" and "contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour's launch."

Nicki Minaj & Future have cancelled their North American Leg of "NICKIHNDRXX" Tour



Page Six reports that the trek was plagued by poor ticket sales, claiming a Live Nation source revealed, “Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist pic.twitter.com/4uuaPCivy4 — Hip-Hop Heads (@HipHopHeads) August 22, 2018

But rumours have surfaced that low ticket sales are a contributing factor to the cancellations, with Page Six reporting that the tour is apparently "in the toilet" due to unexpectedly disappointing figures.

Wait ✋🏾 I thought your album was number one Nikki Minaj 😂 What’s going on? Why you canceling the tour? Cause them ticket sales TWO low 💀 #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/TjiqCalXEY — Monica😍 (@RealityofLA) August 22, 2018

As of now, it appears that Minaj plans to bring the tour back around to North America sometime next year but no dates have been confirmed.