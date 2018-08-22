Music
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago



Nicki Minaj cancels Toronto concert

Nicki Minaj has been making headlines a lot recently, and now she can add cancelling the Toronto stop of her tour to that list.

The NickiHndrxx tour featuring Future was originally set to hit Toronto on October 1—one of only two Canadian dates, the other being Vancouver.

Reps for Minaj announced yesterday that the North American portion of the nearly 50-stop tour has been cancelled citing her desire to "reevaluate elements of production" and "contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour's launch."

But rumours have surfaced that low ticket sales are a contributing factor to the cancellations, with Page Six reporting that the tour is apparently "in the toilet" due to unexpectedly disappointing figures.

As of now, it appears that Minaj plans to bring the tour back around to North America sometime next year but no dates have been confirmed.

