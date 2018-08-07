Toronto is getting a huge Latin block party this summer

Get ready to salsa, samba and rumba this summer because Toronto is getting a massive Latin block party.

Latin Sparks Block Party is transforming the parking lot at 222 Cherry Street in the Port Lands into a huge celebration of Latin American culture on August 18.

The festival began in Ottawa in 2012 and has since grown to become a summer favourite. Now it's made its way to Toronto for the first time to feature a full day of dancing, traditional Latin food and drinks, and live performances.

For anyone curious to see what Latin culture is all about, the festival emphasizes an inclusive atmosphere "centered around engaging Canadians from all backgrounds in Latin American culture."

Not so hot on your feet? The festival also offers free dancing workshops to get you up and shaking your hips in no time.