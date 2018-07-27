Music
Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson fans upset after Toronto show cancelled last minute

Sweet dreams are made of...disappointment, it seems. 

In a stunning last-second decision, Marilyn Manson cancelled a performance at his stop in Toronto on the Twins of Evil Tour. 

Several Twitter videos show fans standing and waiting at the Budweiser Stage while an announcer comes up on stage to break the unfortunate news. 

"Marilyn Manson will not be performing tonight. If you are here solely to see Marilyn Manson, you may get a full refund, if you leave now, and have your ticket scanned out of the system," he stated. 

Fans can be heard booing and jeering from the audience. 

Manson's official Twitter page has posted an announcement blaming an "unforeseen illness." But, rumours are flying online about the rocker being too drunk or high to perform.

However, for those who chose to stay rather than take advantage of a full refund, Rob Zombie apparently put on a great show, including playing a longer set and covering some of Manson's songs. 

Both the twins of evil are set to perform in Montreal tomorrow night. Hopefully this time they can both show up and deliver that high energy rock, and not leave fans disappointed again.

