Free Tupac hologram concert could be coming to Toronto

Remember when Hologram Tupac performed at Coachella like, five years ago, and the entire world lost its freaking mind?

The self-described "world leaders in human resurrection" are bringing that same excitement to Toronto on Friday night as part of Yonge-Dundas Square's 15th Anniversary Block Party — and they say that the technology has come a long way since 2012.

As many as three different hologram artists are set to take the outdoor stage on Friday night as part of the celebration, which will also feature live human performers such as The New Pornographers and Secret Broadcast.

Representatives for Yonge-Dundas Square say specific details about the hologram show, presented by Outfront Media Canada and Hologram USA, are still under wraps — but rumour has it that one of the performers will indeed be the late American rapper Tupac Shakur.

On June 8th at 8 PM, there will be a series of surprise HOLOGRAM performances taking place at Yonge-Dundas Square as part of our 15th Anniversary Block Party, courtesy of OUTFRONT Media & their new friends HologramUSA

Can you guess who will be performing? pic.twitter.com/E7mIXubOop — Yonge-Dundas Square (@YDSquare) June 6, 2018

This will be the Canada's first hologram show, according to YDS reps, and it promises to be insane. I mean, have you seen what the tech gods have been up to lately with this stuff?

Just last month, the Prime Minister of New Zealand made headlines for speaking at a conference in hologram form. Mariah Carey, Jimmy Kimmel and dinosaur holograms already exist, and Canadian researchers are currently working on a Skype-like hologram video chat platform.

It's all very, very cool and very hot right now. Don't take my word for it, though — go check out the hologram performances for yourself at 8 p.m. in Yonge-Dundas Square on Friday night.

It's 100 per cent free and it'll definitely be a cool party. How could it be anything but with the presence of glowing, resurrected entertainers?