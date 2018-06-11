Music
Lisa Cumming
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
free concerts toronto

Free outdoor concerts coming to Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Music
Lisa Cumming
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A grand showcasing of Canadian talent is coming back to Yonge-Dundas Square this summer for 10 weeks, plus graffiti artists creating art in real time as they're inspired by the music. 

Shows start at 8 p.m. each Friday and roll until 11 p.m. There's also going to be a beer garden starting at 7 p.m. and, because its YDS, there's always free Wi-Fi. 

Here's the lineup for this free and themed concert series. 

Friday, June 29 

Playing: DJ Shub, DATU, and hey! dw
Genre: Electronica

Friday, July 6

Playing: The East Pointers (headlining), Megan Bonnell, and The Young Novelists
Genre: Folk

Friday, July 13

Playing: Leah Daniels and The Reklaws (headlining)
Genre: Country

Friday, July 20

Playing: Chloe Watkinson (headlining), Carol Ellyn, Shred Kelly, and The Achromatics
Genre: Fusion

Friday, July 27

Playing: Iskwé, POESY, and Lydia Ainsworth (headlining)
Genre: Female-led

Friday, August 3

Playing: Fujahtive, RaLion, Sattalites
Genre: Reggae

Friday, August 10

Playing: Johnson Crook, Texas King, The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer (headlining) 
Genre: Rock 'n' roll

Friday, August 17

Playing: PKEW PKEW PKEW, The Penske File, The Flatliners (headlining)
Genre: Punk

Friday, August 24

Playing: KC Roberts & The Live Revolution, After Funk (headlining) 
Genre: Funk

Friday, August 31

Playing: The Dirty B-Sides and Clairmont The Second (headlining) 
Genre: Hip-hop

Lead photo by

@ydsquare

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Free outdoor concerts coming to Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Toronto is getting a Kendrick Lamar pop-up

Free Tupac hologram concert could be coming to Toronto

Toronto Tourism is now using Drake's face to promote the city

Win tickets to the Ripley's Aquarium Country Night

Despacito accordion players in more trouble with the TTC

Man swims to Budweiser Stage after getting kicked out of Slayer concert

Music video threatening TTC workers causes uproar