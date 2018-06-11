Free outdoor concerts coming to Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
A grand showcasing of Canadian talent is coming back to Yonge-Dundas Square this summer for 10 weeks, plus graffiti artists creating art in real time as they're inspired by the music.
Shows start at 8 p.m. each Friday and roll until 11 p.m. There's also going to be a beer garden starting at 7 p.m. and, because its YDS, there's always free Wi-Fi.
Here's the lineup for this free and themed concert series.
Playing: DJ Shub, DATU, and hey! dw
Genre: Electronica
Playing: The East Pointers (headlining), Megan Bonnell, and The Young Novelists
Genre: Folk
Playing: Leah Daniels and The Reklaws (headlining)
Genre: Country
Playing: Chloe Watkinson (headlining), Carol Ellyn, Shred Kelly, and The Achromatics
Genre: Fusion
Playing: Iskwé, POESY, and Lydia Ainsworth (headlining)
Genre: Female-led
Playing: Fujahtive, RaLion, Sattalites
Genre: Reggae
Playing: Johnson Crook, Texas King, The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer (headlining)
Genre: Rock 'n' roll
Playing: PKEW PKEW PKEW, The Penske File, The Flatliners (headlining)
Genre: Punk
Playing: KC Roberts & The Live Revolution, After Funk (headlining)
Genre: Funk
Playing: The Dirty B-Sides and Clairmont The Second (headlining)
Genre: Hip-hop
